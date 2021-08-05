Jeanette A. Menden, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Christian Mother’s Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. Jeanette was born July 2, 1932 in Pierz to Mike and Regina (Boser) Flicker. She attended St. Joseph’s grade school in Pierz and St. Francis High School in Little Falls. On September 5, 1960, Jeanette married Ronald Menden at St. Joseph’s Church in Pierz, and they had two children, Mike and Mary Lou. As a lifelong resident of Pierz, Jeanette lived a full life. Jeanette’s face is well known from working 47 years in the grocery department at Hartmann’s General Store. Residing near many of her relatives gave Jeanette the opportunity to play softball, go to dances, and play cards with many friends and relatives. Once married, Jeanette and Ronnie’s neighbors became close friends who continued to play cards, boast about gardening skills, and have neighborhood cookouts. Jeanette and her family camped with neighbors and friends around the Brainerd area. Any day of the week, Jeanette had home-baked goodies on hand. These cakes, bars, and especially cookies fed her children and their friends as well as nieces, nephews, and anyone who entered her house; they were the welcome sign for anyone who visited. Even when baking was no longer possible, she kept a well-stocked goodies cabinet for any friend or visitor. Personally, Jeanette liked to go out to eat, work on her Word Search books, watch the Twins, and attend mass when able. Throughout her life, Jeanette cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanette is survived by her son, Mike (Sheri) Menden and daughter, Mary Lou (Jim) Miller; four grandchildren, Amanda, Kristi (Matt), Bradley, and Jennifer (Reuben); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Diane Allord and Darlene Sanoski; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ron in 1990; her parents; sisters, Elaine Block, Arlene Flicker, Wilma Kippley, Sr. Sylvia Flicker O.S.B., and infant sister, Patricia; and two infant brothers.
