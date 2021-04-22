Jeana Marie Balaski

Jeana Marie Balaski passed away March 27, 2021 at her home in Dahlonega, GA. Jeana is survived by her parents Steve and Mary (Plakut) Balaski; children Donavann Balaski, Ben Decart, Parker Decart; grandchildren Elias and Olivia; siblings Mike Balaski (Lynn), Samantha Balaski, and Tom Balaski; nieces and nephews Shayla, Shania, Brad and Ray. Service for Jeana will be 11 a.m., May 8th at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls.

