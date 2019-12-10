Jean Schmidtbauer of Palm Bay, Fla. passed away on December 8, 2019 at age 61. She was born in Little Falls, Minn. on May 24, 1958 and moved to Florida with her husband Steve Schultz in 2002, where they owned a commercial cleaning business. She became accustomed to the warm Florida weather and embraced palm trees and flamingos in true Minnesotan style. Jean never lost her Minnesota ties, returning often to see her granddaughter Ayla, and nieces and nephews. She had many friends and relatives who would go to visit her as well. Jean will be remembered for her quick wit and kind heart. She also loved to garden and cook. Jean will be deeply missed by son Trevor Tykwinski (Stacy); granddaughter Ayla; husband Steve Schultz; mother Joan Schmidtbauer; sisters Mary Patrick, Amy Schmidtbauer and Anne Thielen (Doug); niece Joanie; nephews Oliver and Isaac; stepchildren Steven Schultz, Jr. and Lisa Schultz-Villarreal (Juan); step-granddaughter Jules and many other beloved friends and family members. A memorial in Little Falls will be scheduled at a later date.
Jean Schmidtbauer
