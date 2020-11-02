Jean Marie Muehlbauer, age 80, of St. Mathias, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5th at 11 a.m. at St. Mathias Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4th from 4-8 p.m. and for one hour at the church prior to services on Thursday. Interment will be at St. Mathias Cemetery. Jean was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Sypnieski on August 11, 1940. She was the oldest of six children. She moved from Minneapolis to St. Mathias in 1945 where she met and married Leonard Muehlbauer on May 9, 1959. She is survived by five children, Patricia, Suzanne, Thomas (Judy), Elaine (Dave) and Mike (Lisa); five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Muehlbauer. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
