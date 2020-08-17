Jean Marie Houle

Jean Marie (Sullivan) Houle, age 77, passed away on July 9, 2020, in Casa Grande, Arizona. Jean was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Charles and Agnes Sullivan. She married Paul Houle in 1963. Together, they raised two daughters in Fridley, Minnesota. After retirement, they split their time between their home on Lake Sullivan in Hillman, Minnesota and Casa Grande, Arizona. After Paul passed away, Jean relocated full-time to Casa Grande. She enjoyed playing cards and was very talented at crafts, especially beading and she made fun and beautiful bracelets and earrings for herself and loved ones. But her daughters cherish most of all the countless Christmas ornaments she made; even the star on the Christmas tree was hand-made. Her generosity and sassy sense of humor will be missed. Jean is survived by her daughters, Denise Houle of Minneapolis and Laurie Houle of Boston. A memorial service will be planned later in the year in Minnesota
