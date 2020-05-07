Jean L. Samuelson, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held after current restrictions are lifted. Jean Leslie Samuelson was born February 6, 1950 in Fargo, ND, to the late Lester and Matilda (Butenhoff) Possehl. She lived in the Barnesville area with her family and graduated from Barnesville High School with the class of 1968. She attended Moorhead State University Moorhead, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1971, she relocated to Little Falls, MN, where she taught first grade for a number of years. Jean was united in marriage to John M. Samuelson on December 23, 1976 in Sioux. Falls, SD. For the next 10 years, Jean enjoyed being with her family and substitute teaching. In 1986, Jean returned to a full-time teaching position in the Pierz School District. She taught kindergarten and first grade for the next 22 years. Jean treasured her time with her family, especially her grandsons, Mac and Sam. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her flower gardens, she loved teaching and working with children, sewing and a good game of Bridge. She was an active member of First United Church and P.E.O. Left to cherish her memory are her family, daughter, Kimberly Johnson and husband Jeff; grandsons, McDowell and Samuel of Little Falls, MN; son, John F. Samuelson of Littleton, CO; and sisters, Marian Szymanski and husband Jim of Minot, ND, Diane Scarr of Fargo, ND, and Darlene Samuelson and husband Duane of Alexandria, MN; nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Matilda Possehl; husband, John M. Samuelson and sister, Sharon Martinson.
