Jean E. Petersen, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. Jean was interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery next to her husband, George on April 29, 2020. A funeral service at First Lutheran Church and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, which will be announced by the local media and by First Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Jean was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and a longtime pillar of her church, First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George. Jean was born to Donald and Jessie Larsen on March 26, 1939 and was raised with her eight brothers and sisters on their dairy farm in Swan River Township. She graduated from Little Falls High School and married George shortly thereafter on December 13, 1957. She and George had three children, Keith (Jean), Kay Peloquin (Steve) and Jerry (Barb) all of whom survive her. She was the grandmother of Shannon, Samantha and Rebecca Peloquin, and Sara (Petersen) Wing and Jeremy Petersen. She was the great-grandmother of Connor and Ryker Petersen and Iona and Finnegan (Shannon) McLaughlin. Jean and George owned the Petersen Body Shop, where she was the bookkeeper for the auto body shop and Petersen Oil, a business she and George later acquired. In addition, Jean was a VFW auxiliary member and an auxiliary board member at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. Jean’s life was devoted to raising her children, spoiling her grandchildren and loving her extended family. Jean was a gracious host - she always had a pot of coffee and a sweet at hand, was ever-ready for a game and had an easy, contagious laugh. First Lutheran Church was a constant presence in her life. She devoted time to preparing funeral lunches, sewing in the quilting group, participating in the Ruth Circle, serving as a worship volunteer and supporting the church office staff. She spent the last six years of her life as a resident of Diamond Willow, where she was treated with great kindness and was afforded excellent care by its compassionate staff. Jean is survived by her siblings, Jan Kalina (Bob), sister-in-law Viv Larsen, Dave Larsen (Barb), Dennis Larsen (Sandy), Darrell Larsen (Arlene), Judy Heisick, Janelle Parks (Larry), June Plumski (Gayle). Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Larsen and brother-in-law, Steve Heisick.
