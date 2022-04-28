Jay S. Thieschafer, 46-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial held in the St. John's Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday and from 10-11 A.M. on Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Jay and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. In lieu of flowers and plants, please make a donation to the Swanville Sportsmans Club or Swanville Athletic Booster.
Jay Steven Thieschafer was born on March 20, 1976, in Little Falls, MN to Steve and Jeanne (Beseman) Thieschafer. Jay attended school at Swanville High School, graduating in 1994. He started working for his dad, Steve, turkey farming and found a love for it. Jay thoroughly enjoyed hunting (coons, coyotes, deer, turkeys, and pheasants), fishing, argo rides, four-wheeling, spending time at the Rack Shack, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. His love for his wife and children was unconditional and to everyone else, it was well known.
Jay had been dealing with medical issues since March of 2021 and was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2021. Jay was the strongest fighter anyone knew. Prior to his diagnosis, he was the first guy everyone called for a helping hand and he would drop everything and go. Jay also had a very strong opinion about certain things and if you knew him well enough you would know what that was. Even through his courageous battle, he made sure he was involved in planning his daughter, Brooklyn's wedding, attending his boys' sporting events, spending quality time with his wife watching murder mysteries and worrying about the squirrels eating off of his new bird feeders. Jay also grew very fond of Tara's dog, Bella. Jay was well known for giving a "thumbs up" or "right on" which everyone will miss!
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Tara; daughter, Brooklyn (Eric Koetter); sons, Jackson, Cooper and Beau of Swanville; parents, Steve and Jeanne Thieschafer of Swanville; siblings, Janell (Josh) Schultz of Swanville and Lori "Weasel" (Randy) Pekula of Holdingford; in-laws, John and Kathy Peterson; brothers-in-law, Benji (Megan) Peterson and Craig (Andrea Huff) Peterson; nieces and nephews, Parker, Harlee, George, Bren, Cash, Miles, and Lola; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny; grandparents, Lloyd and June Beseman, Roman and Iris Thieschafer; uncles, David and Jeff Thieschafer.
