Jason Standage, 43-year-old resident of Little Falls, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home.

Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30-11:00 A.M on Thursday, August 25 at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the main gates of Camp Ripley. Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 25 at the Camp Ripley Chapel. A valid form of ID is needed to attend the service. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

