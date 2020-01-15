Jason Michael Dickmann, 47-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away January 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jason was born on January 1, 1973 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to Gary Dickmann and Susan Holtslander. He graduated from Little Falls High School, where he was kind of a ladies man and made many lifelong friends whom he spent his time with, playing volleyball, camping and especially going to concerts. Jason loved music!! He worked at Ferche Millwork as a forklift driver until a snowmobiling accident left him disabled. Jason is survived by his father, Gary (Linda) Dickmann of Fort Ripley; brothers and sisters, Jamie (Tracey) Dickmann of St. Cloud, Jeremy (Sara) Dickmann of Little Falls, Michael (Heidi) Holtslander of Becker, Eddie Podraza of Little Falls, Charmin (Kevin) Wenner of Little Falls, Cindy Podraza of Hutchinson, Sara (Craig) Holsapple of Brainerd; grandfather, Stanley Holtslander of Little Falls and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Holtslander; grandparents, Vonnie Holtslander and Walter and Erna Dickmann; sister, Joelle Dickmann and aunts, uncles and cousins.
