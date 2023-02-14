Jason L. Anderson, 50-year-old resident of Holdingford, MN, was carried away by Jesus to his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral service held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN with Mavis Buker officiating. Burial in the Gethsemane Lutheran Cemetery in Upsala, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN. Caring for Jason and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Jason Lee Anderson was born to Kate and David Anderson on October 16, 1972, in Las Vegas, NV. Jason graduated with the Sartell-St. Stephen High School class of 1991 and graduated from Northwest Technical College (Wadena) in 1993.
While attending NW, through a mutual friend he met his future wife, Laurie Greenwaldt. He proposed to Laurie on Christmas Eve of 1994 and they were joined in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church of Deer Creek, MN, on February 3, 1996. Jason and Laurie bought their first home in Holdingford, MN, in May 1996, and later moved to rural Holdingford in May 2001. Their marriage has been blessed with three beautiful children: Rachel (May 1998), Travis (October 2000), and Justin (November 2004).
Jason was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN, where he served as the janitor for many years. He served on the Holdingford Volunteer Fire Department from 1997 to 2009.
Jason enjoyed spending time putzing in his "shop" on various cars and trucks with his boys. He also enjoyed watching his treasured kitties (Chico, Hazel, and Gizmo) frolic and play and napping with the family dog (Diesel). His past and present hobbies included mud trucking, hunting, fishing, salvaging scrap iron, collecting signage, gardening, snowmobiling, and canning. Although not known as a social butterfly, he truly enjoyed time spent with beloved friends and family, particularly camping with extended family, and had a knack for finding nicknames for many of them. Jason also had unique nicknames of his own (Bird Legs, Cooter, Yeti). Through his career as an electrician, he was blessed with great friends, including his special friend and mentor, Clarence Fowler.
Jason is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laurie; daughter, Rachel (Queenie) and significant other, Seth (Meathead) of Upsala, MN; sons, Travis (Chubs) of Holdingford, MN and Justin (Boob) of Holdingford, MN; his parents, Kate and David Anderson of Sauk Centre, MN; father and mother-in-law, Alyn and Joani Greenwaldt of Deer Creek, MN; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Paul Fiedler and their three children, Brooke, Luke, and Bryce of Sauk Centre, MN; brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Amy Greenwaldt of Wadena, MN, and their two boys, Matthew and Brandon; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Words from Jason: "I want people to know I had a big heart, just came across very gruff."
