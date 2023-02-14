Jason L. Anderson, 50-year-old resident of Holdingford, MN, was carried away by Jesus to his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral service held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN with Mavis Buker officiating. Burial in the Gethsemane Lutheran Cemetery in Upsala, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN. Caring for Jason and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.