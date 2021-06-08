Jason J. Preimesberger, 47-year-old resident of St. Cloud, formerly of Genola, MN, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating and Father Scott Pogatchnik con-celebrating. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services on Saturday at the Church, followed by burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery Pierz, MN. Jason was born February 6, 1974 to Henry and Dolores (Bieganek) Preimesberger, a beautiful baby boy. In those days it was recommended that children with Down Syndrome be “put away.” When Jason’s parents were told that, Jason’s dad responded with “Get him dressed. We are taking him home.” And that is what Henry and Dolores did. They took Jason home and treated him like all the other Preimesberger children. As their 13th child, Jason completed their “Baker’s Dozen.” Playfully, Jason was often referred to as “the caboose.” Most people would think that having Down Syndrome could be a challenge as well as a lifelong struggle. Well, those of us who loved him know differently. Jason lived in a body that had difficulty expressing and verbalizing, but yet he found his own unique way to communicate and express his personality. The Lord gave us an Angel, an Angel right here on Earth, a messenger from above! Jason taught his family and those that he touched, the precious gifts of unconditional love, simplicity, humility, laughter and the joy of life. Jason loved playing basketball, going fishing, participating in Special Olympics, and watching professional wrestling. His faith was very important to him. And how he loved his cheeseburger and fries! Jason is survived by his mom, Dolores of Genola; sisters, Nora of California, Lois Heigl (special friend Jerry Wojciak) of Sauk Rapids, Joann (Bob) Pfluger of Brooklyn Park, Iris (Joe) Hilton of Wilkesboro, NC, Mary (John) Lally of Saint Michael, June (Todd) Tougas of St. Cloud; brothers, Zeno (Joyce) of Algoma, WI, Tom (Jackie) of Pierz, Joe of Sartell, John (Darlene) of Pierz, and Danny (Gitu); as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding Jason in death were his dad, Henry Jr; infant brother, Henry John III; and brother-in-law, Bruce Heigl.
