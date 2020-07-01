Jared D. Hoheisel, 25-year-old resident of Brainerd, MN, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Brainerd, MN as the result of a mechanical accident. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. A time of gathering will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

