Jared D. Hoheisel, 25 year old resident of Brainerd, MN passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Brainerd, MN as the result of a mechanical accident. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in the future. All information will be updated on our website when funeral arrangements are scheduled. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com Jared was born on January 2nd, 1995 in Little Falls, MN to Jeff Hoheisel and Christi Janorschke. He grew up in Pierz, MN with his two sisters, and attended Pierz Schools. Jared enjoyed being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the garage. He was an amazing uncle and made a lot of memories spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was such a gentle, genuine, and funny person with a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back, if you needed it. Jared is survived by his mom, Christi (Bill Smude) Janorschke of Brainerd, MN; dad, Jeff Hoheisel of Pierz, MN; sister, Amanda (Joshua) Holm of Milaca, MN and their four children, Coe, Calla, Waylon and Ila; sister Emily (Dustin Raper) Hoheisel of Pierz, MN; grandma, Rose Janorschke of Pierz, MN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin Janorschke Sr., Joretta Hoheisel and Donald Hoheisel Sr.; nephew, Jameson Hoheisel-Raper; aunt, Jody Hoheisel; cousins, Skylar Zalasin, Colin Strempke, Mitchell Strempke, Amber Novak and Sheldon Novak.
