Janie Frie, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, left us on July 23, 2022 after a years-long battle with cancer at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Janie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.