Janie Frie, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, left us on July 23, 2022 after a years-long battle with cancer at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Janie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Janie was born October 22, 1949 and grew up on a dairy farm in Holdingford, MN as the middle child and only daughter to Nickie and Marcie Kuklok. After graduating high school in 1967, she attended St. Cloud Vocational Technical College where she earned her diploma in Dental Assisting. After 25+ years as a dental assistant, she continued her work in healthcare, particularly gifted when working with those in need of memory care. Janie married Jim Frie in 1971 and built a life, home, and family near the Mississippi River on the east side of Little Falls. Although the marriage ultimately ended, thousands of memories were made, and three sons were born and raised: Jeff, Jon, and Joe. She cherished being a mom and the three boys always felt, and will never forget, her genuine care and love. She said being a mom was both the toughest, and the best job she ever had.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Nickie and Marcie; and her brother Tom.
Janie is survived by her brother, Jim (Joyce) Kuklok of Rice, MN; sons, Jeff of Sauk Rapids, MN, Jon (Desiree) of Underwood, MN, and Joe of San Diego, CA; and grandchildren, Jameson, Norah, Bennett, Lexie, Lauren, Owen, and Paxton.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of St. Ottos Care Center and Moments Hospice Care. The graceful nature of their care was truly remarkable, and because of that, Janie was able to maintain her smile and dignity through her final moments.
