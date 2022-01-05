Janice M. LaBorde, age 85, and 20 year resident of rural Pierz, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was surrounded by family at her home.
Funeral service held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David King and Rev. Greg Satterberg officiating. Visitation held from10-11 A.M. on Saturday at Grace Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons International or Grace Covenant Church. Caring for Janice and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Janice graduated from The University of Minnesota nursing school as an LPN. She was a homemaker while raising their children. She gardened, kept bees, and raised beef cattle on their farm in Pierz. She and Lloyd then set off to Alaska for 20 years of adventures including hunting, fishing, learning native crafts, working at interesting jobs, and making friends wherever she went. Janice was known as the "asparagus lady" at the Farmer's Markets around the area after she and Lloyd settled back in Pierz in 2001.
Janice is survived by her husband, Lloyd; their three children and spouses, Doug and Kris LaBorde, Paula and Stuart Jensen, and Don and Brenda LaBorde; seven grandchildren and spouses, Jessica, Rachel, and Jordan (April) Jensen, and Dawson (Allison), Nathan, Daniel, and Joseph LaBorde; three great-grandchildren, Annika, Lucas, and Edison.
