Janice M. Dahlke, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, MN with Rev. Stephen Olson officiating. Burial will take place at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hillman. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Janice Mardelle West was born in Little Falls, MN on October 3, 1937 to John and Edith (Mattson) West. She attended school in Hillman and Onamia and graduated from Onamia High School in 1955. Janice was married to Earl Dahlke on May 4, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, MN. They were employed in Minneapolis when they were first married. On September 1, 1957, they moved back to Hillman and took over the Dahlke family dairy farm. There they raised their four children, Greg, Cheryl, Steve and Karen. Janice worked at the Mille Lacs County Times in Milaca, MN for 25 years. Janice was very active in the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a charter member of the Hillman Swamp Stompers Snowmobile Club. Janice enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, camping, playing cards and games with family and friends. Their most memorable trip was to the Black Hills with all their children in 2016. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening. Janice is survived by children, Greg (Char) Dahlke of Champlin, MN, Cheryl Wasson of Rochester, MN, Steve (Teri) Dahlke of Minnetonka, MN and Karen Hutchins of St. Cloud, MN; five grandchildren, Lisa Dahlke of New Orleans, LA., Nick Dahlke of Prairiesville, LA, Chris (Sam) Dahlke of Princeton, MN, Krista Dahlke of Plymouth, MN and Miranda Eisenchenk (Ian) of Watford City, ND; great-granddaughters, Katelynn and Emma; sister, Lorraine (Don) Strenge of Blaine, MN. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dahlke; parents, John and Edith West and great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Katie.
Janice M. Dahlke
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Immanuel Lutheran Church
36055 213th St
Hillman, MN 56338
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Immanuel Lutheran Church
36055 213th St
Hillman, MN 56338
