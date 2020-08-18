Janice Isabelle Quarnstrom, 86 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence. A Funeral Service was be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with Rev. David Greaver officiating. A visitation was held on Monday. Janice Isabelle Voss was born on March 12, 1934 in Westline Township, Redwood County, MN, to the late Raymond and Anna (Jarvis) Voss. She was united in marriage to Edwin Quarnstrom on June 2, 1984 at the Alliance Church in Little Falls. Janice worked at the Post Office.in St. Paul, sorting mail, and then transferred to the St. Cloud Post Office where she helped load the trailers. Janice retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years of work. In her leisure time, Janice enjoyed reading the newspaper and books. She quilted and belonged in quilting groups, and collected coins, stamps and beanie babies. Janice enjoyed a night out with friends, playing bingo, and loved going to conventions and getting free stuff. She was very knowledgeable with spelling and math, loved taking long drives to visit and talking to family on the phone for hours. Janice is survived by her sons, Kenny Larson of Minneapolis and Gilbert Phillips of Little Falls; daughter, Laurie Larson of Little Falls; brothers, Roy and Raymond (Kathleen) Voss, both of St. Paul; sisters, Petra Welcome of Rochester, MN, and Joyce Voss of Minneapolis, MN; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Quarnstrom; sons, Lee Phillips and Keith Larson; brothers, Harvey, Roger, and Robert H Voss; sisters, Anna Mae and Rosie Voss; and sisters-in-law, Betty Voss and Donna Voss.
