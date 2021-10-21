Janice D. Hoffman, 61 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Caring for Janice and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Janice D. Virnig was born on October 3, 1960 in Little Falls, MN to Joseph and Estella (James) Virnig. She grew up in Pierz and attended Harding Elementary School and graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1978. Janice was united in marriage to Dennis Hoffman on September 14, 1996 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Janice worked for Herman and Karen Hoheisel at the Old Bank Restaurant and also at the Knotty Pine Restaurant, both in Pierz. She helped her Mom and Dad at the Genola Village Inn, Redwood Industries, and most recently for her brother Ken's business, Flatland Truck Repair. Janice also enjoyed crafting.
Janice is survived by her husband, Dennis; mother, Estella E. Virnig; sister, Linda M. Otremba; brothers, Ken R. and David Virnig, all of Pierz; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. Virnig; parents-in-law, Edward and Emma Hoffman; paternal grandparents, Carl and Marie Virnig; maternal grandparents, Clifton and Elizabeth James; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Thanks to everyone for their support and love during this difficult time.
