Janette Albaugh

Janette Albaugh was a caring wife, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She peacefully left this world on November 28, 2022 at age 85.

She was born to Bill and Anna Oslund in Swanville. After graduating high school, Janette worked 16 years at St. Gabriel's Hospital where she met her husband, John Albaugh 49 years ago. Together, they traveled the world and visited every continent including Antarctica. Janette spent 24 years as a special education aide. She loved animals and had many pets including a Grand Champion Welsh Springer, Criccieth and most recently an adopted cat named George.

