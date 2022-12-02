Janette Albaugh was a caring wife, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She peacefully left this world on November 28, 2022 at age 85.
She was born to Bill and Anna Oslund in Swanville. After graduating high school, Janette worked 16 years at St. Gabriel's Hospital where she met her husband, John Albaugh 49 years ago. Together, they traveled the world and visited every continent including Antarctica. Janette spent 24 years as a special education aide. She loved animals and had many pets including a Grand Champion Welsh Springer, Criccieth and most recently an adopted cat named George.
Janette is survived by her four step-children and their spouses Chuck Albaugh and Shannon, Ben Albaugh and Grace, Pat Albaugh and Kari, Susan Knopik and David; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; along with brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, "lil' sis" Darlene Wegner and countless friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband John; brothers Robert and Wayne Oslund; sister Eva Thelander; nephews Alan Thelander, Bob Oslund, David Thelander and Brian Thelander; and niece Linda Thelander.
Visitation held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 10, at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls followed by a service at 11 a.m. Lunch served after the service. Interment at the Darling cemetery at 1 p.m.
