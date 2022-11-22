Janet Zajac, 68-year-old resident of Crystal, MN, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the church on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Janet and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Janet Victoria Zajac was born on January 2, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN, to the late Simon and Bridget (Okonek) Zajac. She attended and graduated from Milaca High School. Janet worked for the phone company Century Link (formerly Quest/US West) for over 25 years.
In her free time, she liked to play card games such as canasta, cribbage, and other games like Bunco and Scrabble. Janet enjoyed cooking for friends and family, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Janet is survived by her brothers, Don Zajac, Rick (Debra) Zajac, Kenny (Martha) Zajac, Marc Zajac, David Zajac, and Dennis (Barb) Zajac; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Bridget (Okonek) Zajac.
