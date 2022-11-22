Janet Zajac, 68-year-old resident of Crystal, MN, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the church on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Janet and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.

