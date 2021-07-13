Services for Janet Meyer, who passed away December 17, 2020, will be held on July 23, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Visitation starts at 10 a.m., with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow the services. Burial ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at Camp Ripley in Little Falls for those who wish to attend. A celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening at the Brainerd VFW. Janet is survived by her sons, David (Teri), Jeffrey (Mary), Todd, and Charles (Sherry); daughters, Bonita (Randy) Powers and Beverly; daughter-in-law, Patricia (Wayne); she was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; son, Wayne; grandson Fredric Powers; daughter-in-law Jody (Todd). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brainerd VFW Women’s Auxiliary would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan and Hospice. Funeral arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.