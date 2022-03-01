Janet Mary Berge was born on June 5, 1960, the daughter of Harold and Doris (Hoare) Hedin of rural Pillsbury. Janet graduated from Swanville High School and soon after moved to Minneapolis and started working as a medical secretary. Years later, Janet moved back to Swanville to raise her children. She started an in-home daycare and later worked for a short time at the locker plant before obtaining a job in the banking industry - where she excelled and truly enjoyed her work and work family!
Janet met Kenneth Berge and after dating for three years they were married in 1995 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Swanville. Janet and Kenny's union joined their families, a total of five children. Janet was smart, witty and one of the most caring and generous souls. She welcomed people with open arms and teased them with her great sense of humor. She was known for her stories and one-liners, often told while camping and traveling with friends and family. She enjoyed long drives by truck or 4-wheeler, not necessarily with a destination in mind but for the enjoyment of the view and company. Above all, Janet loved being a mom and grandma and opened her heart and door to all of her family and friends.
Janet went to heaven on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Kenny Berge; children, Jeremy (Kristin) Peterson, Julianne (Andrew) Peterson, Ashley (Chris) Stout, Kenny (Ashley) Berge, Casey (Sammi) Berge; grandchildren, Josie, Joy, Eli, Michael, Grace, Evelyn, Charlie, Ruthie and Clarabelle; sister, Irene (Rich) Allord; brother, Howard (Cheryl) Hedin; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Doris Hedin.
The family would like to give special thanks to DiAnn Loven and the St. Croix Hospice staff for the great care and compassion they gave to Janet during her final weeks. Special thanks are also due to all of the neighbors, friends, and family that provided meals and support during this difficult time, as well as Janet's work family at Central Minnesota Credit Union for their kindness.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Burial took place at the Bearhead Cemetery in rural Pillsbury. Arrangements for Janet are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.