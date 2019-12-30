Janet Arlene Shuberg, 83, passed away Dec. 19, 2019 peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care St. Paul following a long battle of Acute Renal Failure. Preceded in death by parents, Alice and John; brothers, Leroy, John; son, Barry: Survived by brother, Doug; sisters, Joann, Lin, Karen; sons, Kevin (Jody), James; grandchildren, Heather (Nick), Elizabeth, Katherine, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Ophelia and Odette; beloved and loved nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She graduated from U of M with a business degree. Janet worked for the City of Minneapolis, starting as a Clerk and worked her way up to become a City Assessor in a male dominated environment. She was a member of VFW Post 246, an avid member of the sewing club, making trachea bibs, etc. for Veterans. She was a top seamstress, making her clothes since age 16. She was a strong and beautiful lady and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life is planned in the Spring. Family and friends will be notified. Memorials can be sent to Our Lady of Peace, care of Jim Shuberg, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.