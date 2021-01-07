Janel K. DeRosier, age 49, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date, per Janel’s request. Janel is survived by her parents, Dale and Judy DeRosier; brothers, Dan (Marilyn) and Randy (Kathy) all of the Fort Ripley area; nieces and nephews, Becky (Donald), Mike (Emily) Fletcher, Ethan, Ali, Eli, Isak and Emily; great-niece, Evelyn; many friends and extended family. Janel will be greatly missed, but remembered as a person with a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile. She enjoyed Bible study and board games. After a long Multiple Sclerosis illness and later cancer, Janel made the gift and bequest her body to science, at the University of Minnesota. Our loss is Heaven’s gain. The family would like to thank the Little Falls Care Center and CHI Hospice for caring for her.
