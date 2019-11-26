Janean Taylor Kirgiss, 80, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Janean was born September 16, 1939 in Gary, Indiana to Louis and Josephine Taylor. She grew up in Hobart, Indiana, and met and married the love of her life, Merwyn (Mike) Kirgiss, on December 22, 1957. Janean and Mike began their life together on a farm outside Danube, Minnesota and later moved to Little Falls, where they raised their three children. Janean was a devoted wife and mother. She was active in the ministry of Grace Covenant Church. She was a creative cook and loved arts and crafts. She was known as a true and faithful friend. Janean is survived by her husband, Mike, brother, Grandall Taylor (Blanca), sister, Dorna Taylor, children, Dorian (John) Holt, Andrea (Kitch) Lark, and Ross (Michelle) Kirgiss, grandchildren Ryan Holt, Sam and Keane Kirgiss, Manasseh LaPrairie, great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Zephaniah LaPrairie. Join us in celebrating her life Saturday, November 30, 2019. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Gregory Satterberg, at Grace Covenant Church, 17117 Riverwood Drive, Little Falls.
Janean Taylor Kirgiss
Service information
Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Grace Covenant Church
17117 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
17117 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Grace Covenant Church
17117 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
17117 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
