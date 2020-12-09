Jane E. Bachman

On June 17, 2020, Jane Elizabeth Bachman, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70 after a brave battle with cancer. Jane was born on March 6, 1950, to John and Dorothy (Block) Pella of Hillman, MN. The family lived on a farm there and later moved to Pierz, MN. Jane attended St. Cloud State University, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at the grade school in Buckman, MN. She and James Bachman were married in 1974 in Pierz, and moved to Calumet, MN where they raised their family. Jane enjoyed teaching, mathematics, playing sudoku, card games, watching westerns, and shopping at rummage sales. She enjoyed caring for the pet dogs she had, including most recently her dog Maggie, who was with her for many years and provided constant companionship. She is survived by her sons, Rylan Bachman of Roseville, MN, Wyatt (Abby) Bachman of Maple Grove, MN, Kylar (Victoria) Bachman; her grandchildren, Alexander and Julianne of River Falls, WI; sister, Judy McKeand of Mound, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bachman and parents, John and Dorothy (Block) Pella. A private family service has been held. Interment will take place at St. Rita’s Parish Cemetery in Hillman, MN, at a later date. www.evansnordby.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.