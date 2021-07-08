Jamie Roy Solis, 29-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on July 3, 2021, at his residence. Visitation began at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Jamie Roy Solis was born on August 18, 1991, in Onamia, MN to Maria Kegg and Mark Solis, Sr. He enjoyed writing and listening to music, playing video games, and being with family. Jamie loved to spend his time with his daughter. Jamie is survived by his father, Mark (Leann) Solis, Sr.; daughter, Kylie Solis; brothers, Damon Solis, Devon Solis, Mark Solis, Jr., Antonio Solis; sister, Nena Solis; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins “brothers and sisters,” and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Kegg; grandparents, Maggie and Jessie Kegg, and Nancy Solis.
