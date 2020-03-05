James Walcheski, age 80 of Foley, passed away March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. James Walcheski was born November 30, 1939 in Benton County to Peter and Julia (Landowski) Walcheski. He lived and farmed in Alberta Township, Benton County all his life. He married Jane Tomala on July 4, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Jim farmed and built pole sheds for many years. He enjoyed trips to the casino, visiting with friends at the North Benton Store and enjoyed going to a good fish fry. He enjoyed playing the concertina, listening to Old Time Country Music and going on pontoon rides. Jim especially enjoyed gardening and selling sweet corn, and Sunday dinners with family. He is survived by his wife, Jane of Foley; his children, Kevin (Jessica) of Foley, Kim (Paul) Seguin of Big Lake, Keith (Gretchen) of Pierz, Shari (Joe) Petersen of Big Lake, Kelly (Brian) Becker of Pierz and Kay Walcheski; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as brother and sister, Stanley of Tennessee, Rose Maciaszek of New Brighton and sisters-in law, Harriet Walcheski of Foley, Helen Walcheski of Nebraska, and Daisy Walcheski of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Frances, Helen, Gertrude, Sr. Mary, Dominic, Roman, Bernard, Joseph, Isidore and Agatha.
