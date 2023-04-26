James M. Nuttbrock, 61-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, formerly of Brainerd, MN, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Caring for James and his family is Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
James M. Nuttbrock, 61-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, formerly of Brainerd, MN, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Caring for James and his family is Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
James Michael Nuttbrock was born on July 16, 1961 in Tacoma, WA to the late Roger Dale and Geraldine Nuttbrock. James left high school (he later got his GED) and enlisted in the US Navy where he learned to operate cranes as well as other machinery. James was united in marriage to Jessica Pint in July of 1988 in Montana where they settled until moving to Little Falls, MN in 1996. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for many years until an injury prevented him from working. James was a handyman who learned to weld and work on electrical tasks, and used those skills to help out family and friends on many projects. He enjoyed being outside and working around the yard. James was very spiritual and had this highlighted in his well worn Bible; The word of the LORD came to me, saying. "I knew you before you were formed within your mother's womb, before you were born I sanctified you and appointed you as my spokesman to the world." James lived up to those words.
James will be dearly missed by his wife, Jessica Lynn Nuttbrock and several brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Geraldine Nuttbrock; first wife, Becky Nuttbrock; children, Wayne Nuttbrock, Darlene Marie Nuttbrock, James Nuttbrock, Jr., and Victoria Lynn Nuttbrock; and twin brother, Roger Lee Nuttbrock.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.