James "Jim" Winter, 81-year-old resident of Avon, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN, at 10:30 A.M., with Father Greg Mastey officiating. Visitation held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 A.M., all at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Jim and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

