James "Jim" Winter, 81-year-old resident of Avon, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN, at 10:30 A.M., with Father Greg Mastey officiating. Visitation held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 A.M., all at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Jim and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
James "Jim" Winter was born May 29, 1941, in Melrose, MN to Edwin and Emma (Schwieters) Winter. He graduated high school from Sauk Centre, MN and he then moved to Montana to ranch with his brother Marvin where he met Sharon Owen. They married on January 18, 1966, in Cut Bank, MT. They returned to Minnesota and farmed in St. Wendel until retirement. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hard-working dairy farmer who rarely missed a day of chores.
He had a passion for hunting and fishing and would sometimes give up his secret spots to his fishing buddies. He loved teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and fish. Jim would spend time with friends and family playing poker and many trips to the casino. He would never miss his Tuesday morning breakfast to catch up with the ROMEOS to solve the world's problems and plan where they were headed to fish next.
Jim was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church and St. Wendell Sportsmen Club.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon of St. Wendel, MN; children, Rick (Mary) Winter of St. Wendel, Curt (Janice) Winter of St. Wendel, Bob (Kerri) Winter of Holdingford, MN, Ron (Penny) Winter of Two Harbors, MN, Tim (Jolene) Winter of Holdingford, and Heidi (Brandon) Lind of Montgomery, MN. He is also survived by his siblings, Jonelle (Jerry) Kirschner of Sartell, MN, Juanita (Bob) Haffley of Richmond, MN, Ramona Rosinger of Holdingord, MN, Arlys Akervik of St. Cloud, MN, and Michael (Terri) Winter of Sartell, MN; 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Emma Winter; brother, Marvin Winter; sisters-in-law, Debra Winter and Marilyn Winter; brothers-in-law, James Owen and James Akervik; infant grandson, Bradley Winter; and infant great-grandson, Aiden Mueller.
