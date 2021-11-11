James "Jim" Strempke, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Memorial Service held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Living Hope Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Caring for Jim and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
James "Jim" Marcus Strempke was born on September 28, 1946 in Warroad, MN to the late John and Margaret (Olds) Strempke. He worked in Minneapolis until 2007, when he met and married Judi Krueger and together they moved to Little Falls. Jim worked at Tri-City Paving and Mid Minnesota Paving. He was a good welder and fabricator and loved to tinker with old cars, especially his 1977 Chevy pickup. Jim served in the Marines from 1966 to 1969. Jim was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judi; sons, Scott (Christene) of Minneapolis and Jimmy (Sue) of Minneapolis; step-son, Shannon Krueger; grandchildren, Damian, Devin and Savannah; brothers, John (Vicky), Martin (Michelle), Mike and Merlin; sister, Judy Zieman.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Strempke; step-father, Anthony Senlycki; sister, Joanne Pfleghaar; brother, John (Mamie) Strempke; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Sandy Strempke; brother-in-law, Don Zieman.
