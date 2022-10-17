James "Jim" Sobiech, 73 year old resident of Sobieski, MN, died Friday, October 14 at his home in Sobieski, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Sobieski.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.