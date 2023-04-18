James "Jim" Rudolph, 91-year-old resident of Rice, MN, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the Church in Rice. The burial will be held in the St. Columbkille Church Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.