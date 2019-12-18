James “Jim” Hoskins, a 68-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 21 from 2-5 at the Canteen Bar & Grill. Come “have one on Jim.” James Hoskins was born on November 30, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN to the late James Elvin Hoskins and Barbara Jean Lieske. For the last 8+ years, Jim worked for Management Resource Systems building retail stores throughout the United States. He loved to fish, look for a “treasure” at a flea market or garage sale, but most of all he loved playing his guitar and singing a song or two. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion, the VFW as well as the NRA. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brandi Hoskins of Pierz, MN, Shari Kraus of Lakewood, CA, Breana St. John of Maryland and Steven Fielder of New Lisbon, WI; grandchildren, Jaqueline Prosser, AJ St. John, Payton St. John, William St. John and Madison Fielder; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Arianna Prosser; brothers and sisters in-law, Randy and Kathy Hoskins of Pierz, MN, Lonny and Dawn Hoskins of Camp Douglas, WI, and David and Carol Hoskins of Lincoln, NB. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Hoskins and numerous family members and friends. Jim will be remembered as the most amazing Son, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin and most of all a friend. The arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
