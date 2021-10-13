James "Jim" H. Hunnel

James "Jim" Henry Hunnel was born on January 26, 1929 to Arthur and Edith (Spindler) Hunnel in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated high school in Little Falls, MN in 1948, then in the early 1950's Jim married Betty Mae Lamb and together they had four children, Sherry, Daniel, Kathy, and Karen. On June 24, 1965, Jim married Shirley Peck at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes and together they had Timothy and Paul. Jim worked his way up through the ranks at the Fish Hatchery from 1952-1985, along with owning Jim Hunnel Super Shine for 29 years. Upon retiring, he and Shirley owned and operated Tidy Car Detailing. Jim was a firearm instructor and a member of the National Guard. In his golden years, he enjoyed many extended walks throughout town and down to the lake where he would enjoy many conversations along the way. Jim collected coins, always appreciated a shiny car, enjoyed hunting, traveling and made several trips to Vancouver Island and West Point, Washington to salmon and halibut fish. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and driving them to activities.
Jim is survived by his siblings Arthur (Elise) and Mary; children Daniel, Timothy (Angie), Paul (Kirk), Kathy and Karen (Tommy); stepchildren Greg McDougall and Natalie (Bugger) McArthur; as well as many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Edith Hunnel; siblings Dudley, Harold, Rosalie, Carroll and Bertha; his wife Shirley Peck and daughter Sherry.
