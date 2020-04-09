James (Jim) Fiedler, 64, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Little Falls, MN. Jim was born March 2, 1956 in Duluth, MN to Verne and Esther Fiedler. In Jim’s final days he was surrounded by family and lovingly cared for by his sister, Denise and daughters, Angie and Amber. Services will be held at a later date. Jim grew up in Clearwater, MN. His friends knew him as “Rock”. Jim was a proud veteran and enlisted in the United States Army in 1973. He moved to Oklahoma in 1981 where he resided until recently coming home to be with family. Jim was a jack of all trades and was known for his skill in fixing anything. For many years Jim was a long distant truck driver and did farm work. More recently, Jim worked in heating and air, construction, and home repair and remodel. Jim was self-employed in remodel and home repair. He took pride in doing a good job and seeing the outcome of his hard work brought him great satisfaction. Jim loved ford trucks, riding motorcycle, and guns. Jim had 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, which were his greatest joy in life. He loved getting the kids out riding go-carts and 4-wheelers. Jim had a love for shooting targets with the kids. He was also known as “motorcycle Grandpa” and known for ensuring the grandkids got to do things they may not be allowed to do at home. He really liked to playfully tease the kids and boy were they entertained by this. Jim was survived by his wife, Kathy Fiedler (Lucas); children, Steve Lucas (Jessica), Joe Diedrich, Angela Kingbird (Jim), and Amber Fiedler; siblings, Denise Pollard (Rick), Nancy Laughton, Mona Ritzer (Mark), Jeff Fiedler (Beth), and Tina Fiedler (Jeff); grandchildren, Jackson Wilson (Tracy), Cory Kingbird (Caroline), Josh Kingbird (Darian), Kyler Kingbird (Billy), Kaylee Lucas, Aiden Sills, Marcus Kingbird, Gage Sills, Austin Lucas and Kyle Mcdonald; great-granddaughters Ava, Aspyn, Emersyn, and Wynter; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Diedrich; parents Verne and Esther Fiedler (nee Willeck); grandparents, Fred and Nell Fiedler (nee Gehringer), and Dan and Esther Willeck.
