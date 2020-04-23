James “Jim” Edward Burggraff, age 94, of Mounds View and New Brighton passed away on April 16, 2020 in his assisted living facility surrounded by his children. Jim was born on April 12, 1926 in Pierz, MN and attended school in the nearby area. He married the love of his life, Lea Marie Faust, on October 26, 1949; they went on to have seven children together. They resided in Mounds View and New Brighton, MN for 70 years. He started with Egan McKay Electric in 1960 and worked there until he retired. Jim loved his cabin on Pierz Fish Lake, where he enjoyed putzing around. Jim made the cabin a place for all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all relatives and friends to enjoy and create many memories. In his younger years, he was involved in various activities including civil defense, Mounds View City planning commission, and was active in the St. John the Baptist Men’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling to various places with Lea Marie, and spending his later years wintering in Florida. Jim was short in stature but was known to be a tough gentleman. He showed this in his later years as he fought and beat health issues; and gave a good fight through the last days of his 94 years. He is survived by wife of 70 years, Lea Marie; children, Christine Emerson, Kevin Burggraff, Mary Beth Pallo, Pam Weisz, Nancy (Neil) Sand, Paul (Lindy) Burggraff, and Jayme (Paul) D’Heilly;18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence, Marvin (Sylvia), Dennis (Mary); and sister-in-law, Leola Burggraff. Preceded in death by parents, Roman and Mary (Gaida) Burgraff; sisters, Irene Langer, Marie, Betty Ann; brother, Al; sister-in-law, Delores Burggraff; infant grandchild, Dillon Sand; and infant great-grandchild, Faith Boser. Because of current circumstances, services will be at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.