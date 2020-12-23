James "Jim" Donald Lilienthal

James Donald Lilienthal died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Long term health complications coupled with Covid-19 led to his untimely passing. We would like to thank Jim’s Health Care staff for all of the dedicated care he received. Jim was born in Glencoe, MN on August 24,1946. He became an avid outdoorsman, whose appreciation of nature guided him to his career. He graduated from Glencoe High School and attended the University of Minnesota. He served in the Army for 2 years during the Vietnam war, much of which was spent as a Spec 5 in Nuremberg, Germany. Upon completion of his military service, he began his career with the DNR Fisheries in the St. Paul Metro Area. While working there, he met his wife of nearly 50 years, Cindy Melin. They were married on June 12, 1971. They moved to Montrose, MN when Jim was promoted to Assistant Area Supervisor. They lived in the Montrose/ Buffalo area for 4 years. In 1980, Jim was promoted to the Area Fisheries Supervisor position in Little Falls, where he spent the remainder of his career. Jim was devoted to protecting and preserving the fish populations of our state. He was especially known for rearing and stocking of his favorite fish, the walleye. He seldom missed an opportunity to talk with local groups (or anybody) about the conditions of our area lakes. He continued to be an ambassador for fisheries in his retirement, working on legislation with groups such as Anglers for Habitat. He was also involved with many state and county committees, a board member of The Minnesota Fishing Museum/Hall of Fame and a member of many conservation organizations. He was also a long time member of First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. He was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather. When he wasn’t fishing or hunting, he enjoyed music, dancing, watching Gopher sports and spending time with family, friends and his dogs. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Cindy; children Brett Lilienthal (Shannon), Holly Durre (Jon), Kara Lilienthal; granddaughters Estelle and Ava; sisters Mary Altmeyer and Jane Lilienthal; brother Bob Lilienthal and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his brother William (Vietnam), parents Will and Dottie Lilienthal, grandparents, aunts, uncles and his three Labrador retrievers. Jim will be buried at Camp Ripley in a private ceremony. A memorial celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled when it is safe for a large gathering.
