James "Jim" Christianson

Jim Christianson, age 81, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. Jim was born on May 7, 1939 to Gilbert and Irma (Madison) Christianson in Pomona, CA and welcomed home by his older sister, Shirley. Jim recalled that he had an idealistic youth, growing up in beautiful Pomona, enjoying many friendships and graduating from Pomona High School with the Class of 1957. He and his buddies loved to drive and drag-race their favorite Muscle cars. Jim’s favorite was Pontiac GTO’s. Upon graduation, Jim enlisted in the U S Army and served over seven years in the Army Reserves. He attended Mount San Antonio Community College to learn electronics, and was hired by General Dynamics for ten years to work in their Research and Development division. It was during this time that Jim became interested in owning and operating ham radios. He belonged to several ham radio clubs and enjoyed this hobby all of his life. Jim’s childhood love of trains only grew more intense after he switched jobs and was hired as a conductor working passenger train routes for Amtrak. It was during this phase of his life that Jim also started collecting full size railroad cars, restoring 4 Pullman cars in all. Jim also had a large collection of model railroads. In 1973, Jim married an Amtrak hostess named Barbara Roy. They were united in marriage on July 21 in Osakis, MN and to this union three children were born, Laura, Susan and Scott. After Amtrak, Jim worked freight cars for Southern Pacific Railroad until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Society of St. Pius X and lived his life as a faithful Catholic. Jim did everything in his life with determination and precision, always particular to every detail. He was also very social and loved to meet new people and make new friends. Blessed be his memory. Jim is survived by his children, Laura Bolon of Ludowici, GA, Susan (Aaron) Colombe of Little Falls, MN and Scott ( Roxane ) Christianson of Dunsmuir, CA and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Long-Holland. A Requiem Mass will be held for Jim on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN with Fr. Isaac Delmanowski officiating. A gathering time and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Condolences and memories may also be left for Jim on his Tribute page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
