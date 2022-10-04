James "Jim" Campbell, 77-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on September 27, 2022.
Visitation was held at 1 PM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Onamia Vets Club, with funeral service at 2 PM. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
James "Jim" Robert Campbell was born in Braham, MN, on April 29, 1945, to Asa Payton and Elva Florence Josephine (Oberg) Campbell. He grew up in Brook Park, MN, and graduated from Hinckley High School. The Army inducted Jim on November 22, 1965, and he served in the 1st Air Calvary Division as a Gunner in Vietnam. He returned from overseas on September 25, 1967. Jim was united in marriage with Debbie Phillips on July 5, 1992, and made their home in Onamia. Jim's early career was at the Donovan Construction Co. Army Ammunition Plant, before spending many, many years working with concrete before retiring from Woodcraft Industries.
He enjoyed spending time in his garage fixing small engines, three and four-wheelers, deer hunting, reminiscing about sturgeon fishing, and watching auto racing, especially NASCAR and the family rivalries when everyone cheered for their favorite drivers. Jim's dogs gave him much joy, and loved them unconditionally.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 30 years; children, Paul (Jenny), Sharon (Doug), Tia (Bill), Liz, Misty (Lucas), Jimbob, Stephen (Michelle); his beloved pets, Snookie, Emmie, Sadie; brother, Rich (Mary); sisters, Pat, Linda (Dan), Mary (Charlie), Jodi (Mike), Julie (Tom); sisters-in-law, Barb, Darline, Annette; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Florence; his brothers, John, David, and Eddie; sister, Tammy; stepson, Jimmy; and brothers-in-law, Warren and Phil.
