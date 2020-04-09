James Alger, Sr., 34-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on April 6, 2020. Arrangements for James are pending with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. James Martin Alger, Sr., “Bibiigwizens” born February 3, 1986 in Bemidji, MN passed away suddenly in New York Mills, MN on April 6th, 2020 at the age of 34. James was always a curious and brilliant person. He’d take apart gadgets just to learn how they worked before reassembling them. He’d always have a joke or kind word for everyone, his preference in life was to love openly and with great humor. He was a constant learner and an artist. He made many beautiful pieces of beadwork. He also enjoyed playing video games and reading. He loved to be out in nature, he enjoyed a great spiritual relationship with the world. James was a loving father and always kept his children first in his heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Corvin Alger Sr.; and sister, Elicia Dawn Alger. He is survived by his mother, Colleen Michele Johnson; brother, Bruce Corvin Alger Jr.; sister Millissa (Wayne) Kingbird; beloved children, Quincey DeFoe, Janessa Eagle Alger, Karli Nayquonabe, Janiya, Elicia, Michael, and James Alger Jr. He is also survived by many great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. James was always creating strong, loving bonds. He will be sorely missed by so many.
