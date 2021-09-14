James A. McCall, 54-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his residence. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN, at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Sam Muhlbauer officiating. Caring for James and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. James Anthony McCall was born on June 29, 1967, in St. Cloud, MN, to John and Dorothy McCall. He attended Royalton and Little Falls High Schools. James enjoyed family, the outdoors, and working on multiple projects around the house. He was always willing to help wherever and with whatever anyone needed. James also loved woodworking, tinkering with his truck, cross-stitching, and everything related to John Deere. He loved his family dearly and will be whole heartedly missed. James is survived by his loving wife, Alecia (Blom) McCall; daughters, Sadie and Emily McCall; sons, Brandon (Jessi Sexton), and Zachary McCall; and brothers and sisters. James is also survived by many in-laws: sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many friends and or family that brought him joy and happiness. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy; and sister, Laverne McCall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.