James Allen Jones, 78-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Holy Cross Center with Pastor Joe Boeringa officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Music arranged by Susan Bracken. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Jim was born April 24, 1941 in Onamia to Allen and Sadie (Davis) Jones. He attended school in Onamia, graduating with the Class of 1959, and was united in marriage to Velma Riedemann on December 3, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, MN. He began his working years at a foundry in Minneapolis. Shortly after his marriage he moved back to Onamia and worked at various jobs before purchasing his own business, Jims ‘66’ in 1975. After selling the business in 1985, he began driving bus for the Onamia school district, concluding his career there as Transportation Director. He enjoyed his hobby farm raising beef cattle, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and of course spending time with his grandchildren. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, creating one of a kind, cherished pieces for his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Velma; son, Tim (Mary) Jones of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Sandy (Doug) Beck of Onamia, MN; brothers, Mike (Marilyn) Jones of Cambridge, MN, Jeff Jones of Ramsey, MN; sister, Janet (Dale) Peterson of Walla Walla, WA; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Sadie Jones; parents-in-law, Clarence and Anna Riedemann; and nephew, Allen Jones.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Holy Cross Center - Onamia
102 Crosier Drive
Onamia, MN 56359
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Memorial Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Holy Cross Center - Onamia
102 Crosier Drive
Onamia, MN 56359
Guaranteed delivery before James's Memorial Service begins.
