Jacquelyn "Jackie" LeMieur, 59-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her home in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, May 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9:45 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.
Jacquelyn Marie LeMieur was born November 16, 1962 in Little Falls to Earl and Mary Lee (Rauch) LeMieur. She grew up in Little Falls, where she attended school and graduated in 1983. Jackie worked at Employment Enterprises in Little Falls doing a variety of tasks for several years. Jacquelyn was always very honest with everyone and was not afraid to voice her opinion or concerns. She enjoyed watching Let's Make a Deal, crafting, decorating sticker books, and filling in cross word puzzles. Animals had a special place in Jackie's heart, especially monkeys, puppies, and kittens. Jackie always enjoyed a good meal of fried chicken, pizza, and ice cream. Jackie also enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her niece and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Mary Lee and Earl LeMieur of Little Falls; sisters, Jeanne LeMieur of Little Falls, Janelle (Brian) Griffith of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jennifer Callahan of Becker, MN; niece, nephews, and her many friends at EEI.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Peter and Marcella Rauch and paternal grandparents, William and Marie LeMieur.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Jackie. 320-632-4393
