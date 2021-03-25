Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Schmidtbauer, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Pastor David Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. and from 9-11 a.m. Monday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Jackie Strom was born on July 19, 1952, in Little Falls, MN, to Allen and Joyce Strom. She attended Little Falls Community Schools, and then went on to college to get an associate’s degree in business, and a degree to be a Holistic Health Practitioner. Jackie was united into marriage to David Ringwelski on October 19, 1968. She worked for O’Meara’s, Munsingwear, Von’s Supply, Swisher Sweet International, and finished her working career as a self-employed Holistic Health Practitioner. Jackie enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, rock collecting, reading, traveling, and spending as much time with her girls and her grandkids as she could. Jackie will be missed by all who knew her. Jackie is survived by David Ringwelski; daughters, Michele Earl, Melinda Clark-Lattimer (Corey Lewellyn), Jessica (Zach) Woitalla; mother, Joyce Leidenfrost; brother, Danny (Betty) Strom; sisters, Debbie (Ray) Sobania, Bonnie (Steve) Neale, Connie Dukowitz, and Kellie Strom; grandchildren, Justin Gunter, Whitney Earl, Kayla Earl, Mason Ringwelski, Ethan Gustafson, Brett (Shannon) Clark, Noah Lattimer, Jacob Lattimer, Brianna Halstead (Alex), Morgan Heintz, Kiara Burkhalter (Jonathan), Javin Burkhalter, and Khloe Wolthuizen; and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Jackie was preceded in death by Allen Strom, Kenneth Leidenfrost, Martin and Julia Super, and Adolph and Fedilise Strom.
