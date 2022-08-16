Jackson R. Britz, 3 year old son of Dan and Kelly (Quadrel) Britz passed away August 9, 2022 at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

A funeral service held at 7 p.m., on Monday. August 15, 2022 at the Gill Brothers Funeral Home in Bloomington, MN (9947 Lyndale Ave. South, Bloomington, MN 55420). Visitation held from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Gill Brothers Funeral Home in Bloomington, MN. Caring for Jackson and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.