J. Ronald "Woody" Wooden, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
An interment service is scheduled for 1 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Arrangements for Ron are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Ron suddenly passed away at St. Cloud Hospital after suffering an aneurysm. He was born in Lorain, OH to Andrew Clifton Wooden and Conner Nixon Wooden Kroner. After leaving Little Falls, Ron joined the United States Air Force, something he was very proud of. If you knew Ron, you knew he loved cars. He was always looking for the next one to buy (if he could get a deal). Ron loved to tell a story and always had a joke for anyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Connie, granddaughter Melissa Wooden, and his companion of 47 years, Shirley Molde.
He is survived by brothers John Wooden and David Kroner, daughter Wendy Anderson (husband Ron Woolery) and son Gy (Garvin) Wooden (wife Donna Drew), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild and longtime friend Bernice "Babe" Otremba.
