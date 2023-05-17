J. Patrick Cairns

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN with Father Gregory Sauer officiating for J. Patrick Cairns, 86, who passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 surrounded by family. Burial at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation held 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and one hour prior to services on Friday, May 19 all at the church. Military Prayer Service held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

John Patrick was born in St. Cloud to Jean H. and Olive (Anderson) Cairns. He lived his entire life in Rice. After attending St. Cloud State University, he was employed in the family business, Cairns Bar and Liquor. Pat married Sharon Rolstad of St. Cloud on November 27, 1958. They spent the summer of 1960 in Vermont where Pat managed a marina complex on Lake Champlain for his uncle. They returned to Rice where they lived their entire 64 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children Dan, Deb and Mark.

