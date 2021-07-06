Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Ivan Joseph Fiedler, age 50, who passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Ivan was born September 20, 1970 in St. Cloud to James and Jeanette (Lampert) Fiedler. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1989 and lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life. Ivan was a farmer and also worked at Pueringer, Fingerhut, and the Fulfillment Center. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Ivan enjoyed cribbage, Sudoku, softball, gardening, forestry, planting trees and canning pickles. He was a kind, gentle soul who loved animals. Ivan was a wonderful writer, had a great imagination and sense of humor, always gave himself to others, and was loyal and hardworking. Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Fiedler of Sartell; fiancé, Bonnie Arch of Rice; daughter, Kayla Schmitt of Arlington; sister and brothers, Judy (Steve) Wunderlich, David (Janice), Jeff, Brian (Lisa), Chad (Kari), Tommy (Barnee), and Terry (Nikki); and nieces and nephews, Jenny, Lisa, Sara, Kayla, Jared, Jason, Matthew, Mariah, Douglas, Austin, Jackie, Alex, Alicia, Brooke, Paige, Makenna and Brynn. Ivan was preceded in death by his father, James. Obituary, Guest Book, and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
